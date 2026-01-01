Menu
Account
Sign In
*One Owner, Clean CarFax, No Accident. Still under factory warranty. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.*This Jeep Wrangler 4xe boasts an Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO PHEV (STD), SPORT SUSPENSION (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SAHARA -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV.*This Jeep Wrangler 4xe Features the Following Options *DARK SADDLE/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start System, Front Heated Seats, BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 20 x 8 Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Autostick Sequential Shift Control, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Planet Motors, 30 Major Mackenzie Dr. E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

60,350 KM

Details Description Features

$35,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
13498070

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

  1. 13498070
  2. 13498070
  3. 13498070
  4. 13498070
  5. 13498070
  6. 13498070
  7. 13498070
  8. 13498070
  9. 13498070
  10. 13498070
  11. 13498070
  12. 13498070
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$35,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,350KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4JJXP6XMW777325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sarge Green
  • Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,350 KM

Vehicle Description

*One Owner, Clean CarFax, No Accident. Still under factory warranty. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.*This Jeep Wrangler 4xe boasts an Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO PHEV (STD), SPORT SUSPENSION (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SAHARA -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV.*This Jeep Wrangler 4xe Features the Following Options *DARK SADDLE/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start System, Front Heated Seats, BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 20" x 8" Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Autostick Sequential Shift Control, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Planet Motors, 30 Major Mackenzie Dr. E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
SARGE GREEN
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Front Heated Seats
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO PHEV (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO PHEV (STD)
SPORT SUSPENSION (STD)
DARK SADDLE/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SAHARA -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Planet Motors

Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Sahara for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Sahara 43,878 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Sahara for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Sahara 60,350 KM $35,750 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2022 Tesla Model 3 45,330 KM $29,900 + tax & lic

Email Planet Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-985-XXXX

(click to show)

416-985-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe