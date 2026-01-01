$35,750+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Planet Motors
30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7
416-985-2277
$35,750
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sarge Green
- Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,350 KM
Vehicle Description
*One Owner, Clean CarFax, No Accident. Still under factory warranty. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.*This Jeep Wrangler 4xe boasts an Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO PHEV (STD), SPORT SUSPENSION (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SAHARA -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV.*This Jeep Wrangler 4xe Features the Following Options *DARK SADDLE/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start System, Front Heated Seats, BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 20" x 8" Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Autostick Sequential Shift Control, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Planet Motors, 30 Major Mackenzie Dr. E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7.
Vehicle Features
