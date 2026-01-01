$37,900+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Planet Motors
30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7
416-985-2277
$37,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,878 KM
Vehicle Description
One Only 43,878 Kilometres! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Jeep Wrangler 4xe delivers a Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO PHEV (STD), TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 4 Auxiliary Switches, SPORT SUSPENSION (STD).*This Jeep Wrangler 4xe Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SAHARA -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV , REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO PHEV (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2), COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start System, Front Heated Seats, BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 20" x 8" Painted Aluminum.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Jeep Wrangler 4xe come see us at Planet Motors, 30 Major Mackenzie Dr. E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
