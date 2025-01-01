Menu
ES350,F/SPORT,CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED,WARRANTY 3 YEARS ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION FOR 36000KM,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,4 BRAND NEW TIRES,RED LEATHER INTIRIOR,$26900+HST & LICENSING, 25 YEARS REGISTERED CAR DEALER. FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRVIE PLEASE CALL 416//565//8644 MIKE ,13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL

2021 Lexus ES 350

174,000 KM

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lexus ES 350

ES350-F/SPORT,NO ACCIDENT,4NEW TIRES,CERTIFIED

13138327

2021 Lexus ES 350

ES350-F/SPORT,NO ACCIDENT,4NEW TIRES,CERTIFIED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 58ABZ1B17MU107835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ES350,F/SPORT,CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED,WARRANTY 3 YEARS ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION FOR 36000KM,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,4 BRAND NEW TIRES,RED LEATHER INTIRIOR,$26900+HST & LICENSING, 25 YEARS REGISTERED CAR DEALER. FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRVIE PLEASE CALL 416//565//8644 MIKE ,13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-565-8644

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2021 Lexus ES 350