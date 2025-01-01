$26,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Lexus ES 350
ES350-F/SPORT,NO ACCIDENT,4NEW TIRES,CERTIFIED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 58ABZ1B17MU107835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ES350,F/SPORT,CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED,WARRANTY 3 YEARS ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION FOR 36000KM,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,4 BRAND NEW TIRES,RED LEATHER INTIRIOR,$26900+HST & LICENSING, 25 YEARS REGISTERED CAR DEALER. FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRVIE PLEASE CALL 416//565//8644 MIKE ,13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Pre-Collision System
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
