2021 RAM 2500

63,811 KM

Details Description

$72,800

+ tax & licensing
$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2021 RAM 2500

2021 RAM 2500

2021 RAM 2500

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 9712771
  2. 9712771
  3. 9712771
  4. 9712771
$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

63,811KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9712771
  • Stock #: PU-3557
  • VIN: 3C6UR5JL3MG555711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 63,811 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 L CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, BIG HORN EDITION, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATING, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, BACK UP CAMERA, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, BOX LINER, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, CHROME WHEELS WITH RAISED WHITE LETTER TIRES, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 63,811 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

