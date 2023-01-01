$72,800+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 2500
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
$72,800
- Listing ID: 9712771
- Stock #: PU-3557
- VIN: 3C6UR5JL3MG555711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 63,811 KM
Vehicle Description
6.7 L CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, BIG HORN EDITION, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATING, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, BACK UP CAMERA, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, BOX LINER, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, CHROME WHEELS WITH RAISED WHITE LETTER TIRES, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 63,811 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
