<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX , NO ACCIDENT,$18500,+HST &LICENSIG, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644  ,13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL. TO VIIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA  </p>

2021 Toyota Corolla

186,000 KM

Details

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

LE,SUNROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

12680388

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE,SUNROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBE8MP150132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX , NO ACCIDENT,$18500,+HST &LICENSIG, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644  ,13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL. TO VIIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2021 Toyota Corolla