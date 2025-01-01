$18,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE,SUNROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE,SUNROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
186,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBE8MP150132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX , NO ACCIDENT,$18500,+HST &LICENSIG, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644 ,13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL. TO VIIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
2015 Toyota Sienna SE,ONE OWNER,LEATHER.ALLOYS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLU 147,000 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla LE,BACKUP CAMERA.ALLOYS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 158,000 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD HYBRID,AWD,ALLOYS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 169,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Email National Auto Finance & Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-565-XXXX(click to show)
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing>
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2021 Toyota Corolla