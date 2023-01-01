Menu
2021 Toyota Highlander

46,100 KM

Details Description Features

$47,850

+ tax & licensing
$47,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8 Passenger

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8 Passenger

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,850

+ taxes & licensing

46,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10018566
  • Stock #: 3698
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBH7MS557003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 46,100 KM

Vehicle Description

 Just Arrived !!! One Owner, Clean Carfax  8 passenger 2021 Highlander XLE with balance of factory warranty and full maintenance records , dealer maintained, it looks and drives like new,  this is not a previous daily rental, this vehicle comes with all the power options, including power moon roof, backup camera, bluetooth, heated seats, dual climate control, black leather interior and much much more, priced to sell at $47850.00 including certification, tax and licensing are extra, Finanacing available for good and not so good credits. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

