$47,850+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-737-6202
2021 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD 8 Passenger
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,850
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10018566
- Stock #: 3698
- VIN: 5TDGZRBH7MS557003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 46,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived !!! One Owner, Clean Carfax 8 passenger 2021 Highlander XLE with balance of factory warranty and full maintenance records , dealer maintained, it looks and drives like new, this is not a previous daily rental, this vehicle comes with all the power options, including power moon roof, backup camera, bluetooth, heated seats, dual climate control, black leather interior and much much more, priced to sell at $47850.00 including certification, tax and licensing are extra, Finanacing available for good and not so good credits.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.