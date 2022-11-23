Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-250

31,912 KM

Details Description

$79,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-250

2022 Ford F-250

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-250

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 9407725
  2. 9407725
  3. 9407725
  4. 9407725
  5. 9407725
  6. 9407725
  7. 9407725
  8. 9407725
  9. 9407725
  10. 9407725
  11. 9407725
  12. 9407725
Contact Seller

$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

31,912KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9407725
  • Stock #: PU-3457
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT0NEC01598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 31,912 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, 10 SPD AUTO TRANS, A/C, XLT TRIM PKG, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATING, REAR SPLIT BENCH, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, SPRAY IN BOX LINER, ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 31,912 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2019 RAM 5500
15,898 KM
$139,800 + tax & lic
2021 Ford E450
74,475 KM
$102,800 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-550
32,978 KM
$109,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory