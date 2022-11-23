$79,800+ tax & licensing
905-764-5252
2022 Ford F-250
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
$79,800
- Listing ID: 9407725
- Stock #: PU-3457
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT0NEC01598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 31,912 KM
Vehicle Description
6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, 10 SPD AUTO TRANS, A/C, XLT TRIM PKG, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATING, REAR SPLIT BENCH, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, SPRAY IN BOX LINER, ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 31,912 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
