2022 Ford F-550
$145,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9952667
- Stock #: DU-3636
- VIN: 1FDUF5HT9NDA02286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 28,165 KM
Vehicle Description
6.7L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, TILT STEERING WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATING, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, RUNNING BOARDS, 19500 LB GVW, PTO PROVISION, UPFITTER SWITCHES, 12 FT DEL STEEL DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, TWO WAY TAILGATE, TARP SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, FISHER 8' 6" STAINLESS STEEL V-PLOW, FISHER 9 FT STAINLESS STEEL 4.5 YD ELECTRIC SALTER AND MORE. HAS 28,165 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
