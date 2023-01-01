Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-550

28,165 KM

Details Description

$145,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$145,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-550

2022 Ford F-550

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-550

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 9952667
  2. 9952667
Contact Seller

$145,800

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
28,165KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9952667
  • Stock #: DU-3636
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT9NDA02286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 28,165 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, TILT STEERING WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATING, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, RUNNING BOARDS, 19500 LB GVW, PTO PROVISION, UPFITTER SWITCHES, 12 FT DEL STEEL DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, TWO WAY TAILGATE, TARP SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, FISHER 8' 6" STAINLESS STEEL V-PLOW, FISHER 9 FT STAINLESS STEEL 4.5 YD ELECTRIC SALTER AND MORE. HAS 28,165 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2019 Chevrolet Expre...
 52,992 KM
$68,800 + tax & lic
2018 Isuzu NRR
163,943 KM
$79,800 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-550
69,194 KM
$115,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory