2022 Ford Transit

65,862 KM

Details Description

$76,800

+ tax & licensing
$76,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2022 Ford Transit

2022 Ford Transit

2022 Ford Transit

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 9896438
  2. 9896438
$76,800

+ taxes & licensing

65,862KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9896438
  • Stock #: CV-3609
  • VIN: 1FTBR2X89NKA33581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 65,862 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER MIRRORS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, LANE ASSIST WITH FRONT & REAR SENSORS, BACK UP CAMERA, VINYL BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, NO SIDE OR REAR GLASS, II FT CARGO AREA, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 65.862 KMS. PREVIOUS RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

