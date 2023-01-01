$76,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$76,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2022 Ford Transit
2022 Ford Transit
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
$76,800
+ taxes & licensing
65,862KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9896438
- Stock #: CV-3609
- VIN: 1FTBR2X89NKA33581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 65,862 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER MIRRORS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, LANE ASSIST WITH FRONT & REAR SENSORS, BACK UP CAMERA, VINYL BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, NO SIDE OR REAR GLASS, II FT CARGO AREA, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 65.862 KMS. PREVIOUS RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5