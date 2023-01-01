2022 GMC Canyon

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9557683

9557683 Stock #: U144431

U144431 VIN: 1GTG6FEN2N1144431

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Jet Black/ Kalahari

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 19 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.