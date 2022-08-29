Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

16,202 KM

Details Description Features

$41,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,850

+ taxes & licensing

16,202KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9230818
  • Stock #: 3667
  • VIN: 5NMS3DAJ2NH434183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,202 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, One owner, balance of factory warranty looks and drives like new , no dents no scratches equppied with ; B/u camera, bluetooth , heated seats, new hitch never towed, all power options, AWD and much more, priced to sell $41840.00 including full certification, tax and licensing extra, Fianancing Available for good and not so good credits. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2016 Ford F-250 XLT ...
 92,611 KM
$37,850 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 108,660 KM
$22,950 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Yukon Denal...
 163,865 KM
$37,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory