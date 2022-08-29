$41,850+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9230818
- Stock #: 3667
- VIN: 5NMS3DAJ2NH434183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,202 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax, One owner, balance of factory warranty looks and drives like new , no dents no scratches equppied with ; B/u camera, bluetooth , heated seats, new hitch never towed, all power options, AWD and much more, priced to sell $41840.00 including full certification, tax and licensing extra, Fianancing Available for good and not so good credits.
