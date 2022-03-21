2022 Lincoln Aviator...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $82,500 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8701082

8701082 Stock #: 820045

820045 VIN: 5LM5J7XC1NGL03128

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 18,500 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Reserve Executive Package Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Winter Tires Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Cooled Rear Seat(s) Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

