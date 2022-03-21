Menu
2022 Lincoln Aviator

18,500 KM

Details Description Features

$82,500

+ tax & licensing
$82,500

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

2022 Lincoln Aviator

2022 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve AWD

2022 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve AWD

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$82,500

+ taxes & licensing

18,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8701082
  • Stock #: 820045
  • VIN: 5LM5J7XC1NGL03128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 18,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Like brand new, Showroom condition, 1 Owner, Clean Carfax, Accident-free.

ALL OF OUR INVENTORIES COMES WITH 3 Months/5,000km powertrain warranty.
Why buy from Planet Motors? You only pay the price shown plus HST and licensing included, with no hidden fees! Our vehicles are in showroom condition with certified safety and certification programs. Our knowledgeable staff can assist you in purchasing the car or SUV that best suits your expectations and budget—most of our pre-owned vehicles come with a warranty that protects you from unwanted repairs. We can provide many securities and extended warranty options on our worry-free cars without a manufacturer's warranty.

Vehicle Features

Reserve
Executive Package
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

