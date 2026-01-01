Menu
*Clean CarFax, No Accident, Only 45,330 Kilometres! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.*This Tesla Model 3 boasts an Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18 x 8.5 Aero.*This Tesla Model 3 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Tracker System, Tires: P235/45R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Smart Device Integration.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Planet Motors located at 30 Major Mackenzie Dr. E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7 can get you a reliable Model 3 today!

2022 Tesla Model 3

45,330 KM

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3

13488795

2022 Tesla Model 3

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

Logo_NoBadges

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,330KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA4NF331601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MIDNIGHT SILVER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PE16013972
  • Mileage 45,330 KM

Vehicle Description

*Clean CarFax, No Accident, Only 45,330 Kilometres! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.*This Tesla Model 3 boasts an Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Aero.*This Tesla Model 3 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Tracker System, Tires: P235/45R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Smart Device Integration.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Planet Motors located at 30 Major Mackenzie Dr. E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7 can get you a reliable Model 3 today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Electric Motor
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Email Planet Motors

Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

2022 Tesla Model 3