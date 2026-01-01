$29,900+ taxes & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
Location
Planet Motors
30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7
416-985-2277
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MIDNIGHT SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PE16013972
- Mileage 45,330 KM
Vehicle Description
*Clean CarFax, No Accident, Only 45,330 Kilometres! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.*This Tesla Model 3 boasts an Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Aero.*This Tesla Model 3 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Tracker System, Tires: P235/45R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Smart Device Integration.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Planet Motors located at 30 Major Mackenzie Dr. E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7 can get you a reliable Model 3 today!
Vehicle Features
416-985-2277