*One Owner, Clean Carfax, No Accident, Showroom Condition. Only 38,525 Kilometres! *Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Tesla Model 3 delivers a Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20 x 8.5 Uberturbine.*This Tesla Model 3 Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Tracker System, Tires: P235/35R20, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Sport Tuned Suspension, Smart Device Integration.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Planet Motors, 30 Major Mackenzie Dr. E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7 to claim your Tesla Model 3!

2022 Tesla Model 3

38,525 KM

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing
Performance

Performance

2022 Tesla Model 3

Performance

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

38,525KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EC5NF234540

  • Exterior Colour Red Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PE45403977
  • Mileage 38,525 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Electric Motor
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

2022 Tesla Model 3