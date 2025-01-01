Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600CPER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$19900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISITUS AT NATAUTO.CA. FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2022 Toyota Corolla

168,000 KM

Details

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

LE,SUNROOF,BACKUP CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

12726744

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE,SUNROOF,BACKUP CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBEXNP367795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600CPER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$19900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISITUS AT NATAUTO.CA. FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-565-8644

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2022 Toyota Corolla