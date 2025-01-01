$19,900+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE,SUNROOF,BACKUP CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBEXNP367795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600CPER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$19900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISITUS AT NATAUTO.CA. FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
