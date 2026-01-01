$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V
Sport
2023 Honda CR-V
Sport
Location
Richmond Hill Subaru
11645 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8
855-683-6836
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P04267
- Mileage 46,088 KM
Vehicle Description
Richmond Hill’s Subaru Certified Pre-Owned (RHSCPO)
Qualifying RHSCPO Vehicles (RHSCPO Badged Vehicles)
- Exclusive Selection of Pre-Owned Subaru Vehicles
- 160-Point Inspection By Subaru Trained Technicians and Subaru Approved Parts
- 24-Hour Roadside Assistance
- MySubaru Connected Services 1 Year Free Subscription (on equipped vehicles)
- Guarantee Carfax Claims Under $5000
RHSCPO Warranty Coverage
- Pre-Owned Subarus Up To 8 Model Years with
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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855-683-6836
Alternate Numbers647-535-1880
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855-683-6836