Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY INCLUDED,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,AWD,$28490,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2023 Hyundai Tucson

24,500 KM

Details Description Features

$28,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Tucson

ESSENTIAL,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Tucson

ESSENTIAL,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1721521075
  2. 1721521129
  3. 1721521166
  4. 1721521211
  5. 1721521266
  6. 1721521309
  7. 1721521363
  8. 1721521432
  9. 1721521473
  10. 1721521509
  11. 1721521543
  12. 1721521583
  13. 1721521620
  14. 1721521656
  15. 1721521734
  16. 1721521782
  17. 1721521867
  18. 1721521918
  19. 1721521974
  20. 1721522004
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JBCAEXPU231867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,AWD,$28490,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY INCLUDED,NO ACCIDENT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2012 Honda CR-V AWD,BACKUP CAMERA,HEATED SEATS,ALLOYS,SAFETY INCLU for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2012 Honda CR-V AWD,BACKUP CAMERA,HEATED SEATS,ALLOYS,SAFETY INCLU 205,000 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,SAFETY WARRANTY for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,SAFETY WARRANTY 159,800 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Matrix AUTO,NO ACCIDENT,SUN ROOF,SAFETY WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2010 Toyota Matrix AUTO,NO ACCIDENT,SUN ROOF,SAFETY WARRANTY INCLUDED 220,000 KM $8,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Tucson