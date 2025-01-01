Menu
CERTIFIED,ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT HISTORY, 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM, $600 COVERAGE INCLUDED,$18400+HST ( LICENSING $59).FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CONTACT 416)565=8644 , 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL

2024 Hyundai Elantra

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,400

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai Elantra

ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT HISTORY,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL

13267832

2024 Hyundai Elantra

ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT HISTORY,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4DG6RU753257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED,ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT HISTORY, 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM, $600 COVERAGE INCLUDED,$18400+HST ( LICENSING $59).FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CONTACT 416)565=8644 , 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

$18,400

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2024 Hyundai Elantra