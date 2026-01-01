2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

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<p><span style=font-size:16px><span style=color:#3498db><strong>Richmond Hill’s Subaru Certified Pre-Owned (RHSCPO)</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=color:#3498db><strong>Qualifying RHSCPO Vehicles (RHSCPO Badged Vehicles)</strong></span></p> <p><strong>-       Exclusive Selection of Pre-Owned Subaru Vehicles</strong></p> <p><strong>-       160-Point Inspection By Subaru Trained Technicians and Subaru Approved Parts</strong></p> <p><strong>-       24-Hour Roadside Assistance</strong></p> <p><strong>-       MySubaru Connected Services 1 Year Free Subscription (on equipped vehicles)</strong></p> <p><strong>-       Guarantee Carfax Claims Under $5000</strong></p> <p><span style=color:#3498db><strong>RHSCPO Warranty Coverage</strong></span></p> <p><strong>-       Pre-Owned Subarus Up To 8 Model Years with <160,000km Include A 3 Month 5,000km Subaru Warranty</strong></p> <p><strong>-       Pre-Owned Subarus Up To 5 Model Years with <100,000km Still Under New Vehicle Limited Warranty Expiring Within 6 Months Or 10,000km Include A 42 Month - 70,000km Warranty From The Original In-Service Date.</strong></p> <p><strong>-     Pre-Owned Subarus Up To 5 Model Years with <100,000km With Expired New Vehicle Limited Warranty Includes a 6M - 10,000km Subaru Warranty</strong></p> <p><em><strong><span style=font-size:16px>**All advertising pricing is for financing purchases, all cash purchases will have a surcharge. Visit us for our cash price or call/email us for more details.</span></strong></em></p> <p><em><strong>***Surcharge rates based on the selling price</strong></em></p> <p><em><strong>$0-$9,999 = $0 </strong></em></p> <p><em><strong>$10,000-$19,999=$1,250 </strong></em></p> <p><em><strong>$20,000-$29,999=$1750 </strong></em></p> <p><em><strong>$30,000-$39,999=$2200 </strong></em></p> <p><em><strong>$40,000+ =$2500</strong></em></p> <p><span style=color:#3498db><strong>ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES INCLUDE:</strong></span></p> <p><strong>-       Safety Certification completed to the highest standards by Factory Trained Technicians</strong></p> <p><strong>-       Complimentary Oil Change</strong></p> <p><strong>-       Full Exterior + Interior Detailing</strong></p> <p><strong>-       Full Tank of Gas</strong></p> <p><strong>-       Accident Report</strong></p> <p><span style=color:#3498db><strong>WHY BUY FROM RICHMOND HILL SUBARU?</strong></span></p> <p><strong>-       All of our Pre-Owned Vehicles include our “Market Value Pricing”. We use sophisticated software to determine the lowest price we can sell our vehicles for, and then give you that low price right upfront.</strong></p> <p><strong>-       We provide a safe and easy way that you can complete your entire purchase from the comfort of your home.</strong></p> <p><strong>-       We do everything possible to make it fun and easy to do business with us. Read some of our Google reviews to see what our customers say.</strong></p> <p><span style=color:#3498db><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE:</strong></span></p> <p><strong>-       Trouble credit? New credit? Good credit? We offer financing for every kind of credit and we treat everyone with the same level of respect.</strong></p> <p><strong>-       Our Financial Service Managers will work until they secure the lowest rate possible on your behalf.</strong></p> <p><strong>KEYS:</strong> All of NewRoads Richmond Hill Subaru Pre-Owned Vehicles are sold with one key. If we received a second key from the previous owner it will be included with the vehicle. If not, additional keys may be purchased from our Parts Department at the time of sale.</p> <p><span style=color:#3498db><strong>We Also Offer</strong></span></p> <p><strong>-       Custom plans to protect your vehicle mechanically.</strong></p> <p><strong>-       Custom plans to protect your vehicle’s appearance.</strong></p> <p><strong>-       Accessories to customize and personalize your vehicle.</strong></p> <p><strong>**Prices are ALL IN. HST and Licensing are not included.</strong></p> <p><strong>Richmond Hill Subaru also offers an online purchasing option so you can research, and even purchase, right from the comfort and safety of your couch, or any combination of online or in-store that works for you. Our team will be available to help you and walk you through the process.</strong></p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Find more details at https://www.richmondhillsubaru.com or call 905-883-3555 for more information or to make an appointment.</strong></span></p>

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

57,677 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

ONYX

Watch This Vehicle
14127919

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

ONYX

Location

Richmond Hill Subaru

11645 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8

855-683-6836

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,677KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GUHFC1RH233159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,677 KM

Vehicle Description

Richmond Hill’s Subaru Certified Pre-Owned (RHSCPO)



Qualifying RHSCPO Vehicles (RHSCPO Badged Vehicles)



-       Exclusive Selection of Pre-Owned Subaru Vehicles



-       160-Point Inspection By Subaru Trained Technicians and Subaru Approved Parts



-       24-Hour Roadside Assistance



-       MySubaru Connected Services 1 Year Free Subscription (on equipped vehicles)



-       Guarantee Carfax Claims Under $5000



RHSCPO Warranty Coverage



-       Pre-Owned Subarus Up To 8 Model Years with

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Richmond Hill Subaru

Richmond Hill Subaru

11645 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8
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855-683-XXXX

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855-683-6836

Alternate Numbers
647-535-1880
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Richmond Hill Subaru

855-683-6836

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek