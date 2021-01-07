Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

29,725 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Ottawa

888-241-6512

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!!

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!!

Location

MyCar.ca Ottawa

6104 Perth St, Richmond, ON K0A 2Z0

888-241-6512

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6432397
  • Stock #: 201350
  • VIN: 5XYZTDLB5JG520452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 201350
  • Mileage 29,725 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!! PREVIOUS RENTAL. NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

