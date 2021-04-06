Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Sienna

16,587 KM

Details Description Features

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Ottawa

888-241-6512

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Sienna

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger PWR DOORS, PWR HEATED SEAT, BACKUP CAM, ALLOYS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger PWR DOORS, PWR HEATED SEAT, BACKUP CAM, ALLOYS!!

Location

MyCar.ca Ottawa

6104 Perth St, Richmond, ON K0A 2Z0

888-241-6512

  1. 6945070
  2. 6945070
  3. 6945070
  4. 6945070
  5. 6945070
  6. 6945070
  7. 6945070
  8. 6945070
  9. 6945070
  10. 6945070
  11. 6945070
  12. 6945070
  13. 6945070
  14. 6945070
  15. 6945070
  16. 6945070
  17. 6945070
  18. 6945070
  19. 6945070
  20. 6945070
  21. 6945070
  22. 6945070
  23. 6945070
Contact Seller

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

16,587KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6945070
  • Stock #: 210300
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC3JS949724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 210300
  • Mileage 16,587 KM

Vehicle Description

PWR DOORS, PWR HEATED SEAT, BACKUP CAM, ALLOYS!! SUPER LOW MILEAGE!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca Ottawa

2018 Toyota Sienna L...
 16,587 KM
$30,495 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 20,500 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 67,567 KM
$16,255 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Ottawa

MyCar.ca Ottawa

MyCar.ca Ottawa

6104 Perth St, Richmond, ON K0A 2Z0

Call Dealer

888-241-XXXX

(click to show)

888-241-6512

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory