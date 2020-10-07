2006 Chevrolet Suburban

+ taxes & licensing
519-784-3150
101 Erie St North, Ridgetown, ON N0P 2C0
519-784-3150
+ taxes & licensing
Navigation, Heated Front seats, Power Pedals, Rear Temperature Control, Rear DVD Entertainment, Sunroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
101 Erie St North, Ridgetown, ON N0P 2C0