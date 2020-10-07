Menu
2006 Chevrolet Suburban

205,881 KM

Details Description

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
Klippenstein Service Inc.

519-784-3150

Location

Klippenstein Service Inc.

101 Erie St North, Ridgetown, ON N0P 2C0

519-784-3150

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

205,881KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6104685
  • Stock #: 153387
  • VIN: 1GNFK16T46J153387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 153387
  • Mileage 205,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Front seats, Power Pedals, Rear Temperature Control, Rear DVD Entertainment, Sunroof 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Klippenstein Service Inc.

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 26,116 KM
$49,998 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Subur...
 205,881 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 Lari...
 272,626 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic

Klippenstein Service Inc.

Klippenstein Service Inc.

101 Erie St North, Ridgetown, ON N0P 2C0

519-784-3150

