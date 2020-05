2013 Smart fortwo

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Electronic stability program (ESP) w/hill start assist Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks

Pwr windows Convenience Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Power Outlet

dual cup holders Seating Bucket Seats Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Lockable Glove Compartment Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Leather shift knob Exterior Tires - Rear Performance

Additional Features INTERIOR LIGHTING

Exterior temp indicator

Knee Air Bag

Heated rear window

A/T

3 Cylinder Engine

Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)

Rear interval wiper w/automatic wipe/wash function

Pwr tailgate release

12V socket

Visors w/passenger vanity mirror

Full-size driver & passenger front air bags

Passenger seat occupancy recognition system

Body colour fuel filler door

One-hand tailgate operation

Front & rear crash elements

Window air bags

Driver & passenger knee air bags

Seat belts w/belt pretensioners & force limiters

Gasoline Fuel

5-Speed A/T

Breakdown kit

1.0L MPFI I3 engine

Instrument cluster -inc: multifunction display, current gear, fuel gauge, service interval indicator, trip recorder, clock

5-speed automatic transmission w/manual shift mode

Remote keyless entry -inc: immobilizer, panic button, rear window release

Storage compartments -inc: door panels, next to steering wheel, seatback sides

Provision for audio installation

License plate adapter

Speed-sensitive interval wipers -inc: auto wipe/wash function

Air conditioning w/auto temp control -inc: dust & pollen filter

Pwr hydraulic front disc/rear drum brakes

Top tether

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution

Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited

Corrosion Years: 5

Roadside Assistance Miles/km: Unlimited

Basic Miles/km: 80,000

Basic Years: 4

Roadside Assistance Years: 4

Fuel Capacity: 33L

Basic Note: Adjustment period: 12 months/20,000 km

Corrosion Miles/km: 80,000

Corrosion Years: 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.