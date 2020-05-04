Menu
2014 Ford Edge

SEL

2014 Ford Edge

SEL

Klippenstein Service Inc.

101 Erie St North, Ridgetown, ON N0P 2C0

519-784-3150

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,002KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4956348
  • Stock #: B24784
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JCXEBB24784
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Equipped with Leather seats, Heated front seats, Navigation, Reverse Camera, USB, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Power Rear Hatch, Power Rear Folding seats, and more.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Fuel Capacity: 68L
  • Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
  • Analog Display
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Black Bodyside Cladding
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • KEYPAD
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 908# Maximum Payload
  • Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • 68 L Fuel Tank
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • GVWR: 2,440 kgs (5,380 lbs)
  • Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited
  • Corrosion Years: 5
  • Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000
  • Drivetrain Years: 5
  • Roadside Assistance Years: 5
  • Basic Miles/km: 60,000
  • Basic Years: 3
  • Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 100,000
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Klippenstein Service Inc.

Klippenstein Service Inc.

101 Erie St North, Ridgetown, ON N0P 2C0

