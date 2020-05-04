2014 Ford Edge

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

V6 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Exterior Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass

DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

glove box

Air filtration

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Cargo Net

Rear Parking Sensors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

150 amp alternator

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

3.16 Axle Ratio

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Bluetooth Connection

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Gasoline Fuel

6-Speed A/T

Fuel Capacity: 68L

Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob

Analog Display

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Black Bodyside Cladding

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

KEYPAD

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

908# Maximum Payload

Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

68 L Fuel Tank

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Driver Restriction Features

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

GVWR: 2,440 kgs (5,380 lbs)

Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited

Corrosion Years: 5

Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000

Drivetrain Years: 5

Roadside Assistance Years: 5

Basic Miles/km: 60,000

Basic Years: 3

Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 100,000

Requires Subscription

