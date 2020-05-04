2014 Ford Edge

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- V6 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Exterior
-
- Rear Spoiler
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Integrated roof antenna
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- glove box
- Air filtration
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
-
- Cargo Net
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Carpet Floor Trim
- 150 amp alternator
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- 3.16 Axle Ratio
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Bluetooth Connection
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Gasoline Fuel
- 6-Speed A/T
- Fuel Capacity: 68L
- Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
- Analog Display
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Black Bodyside Cladding
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- KEYPAD
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 908# Maximum Payload
- Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- 68 L Fuel Tank
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Driver Restriction Features
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- GVWR: 2,440 kgs (5,380 lbs)
- Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited
- Corrosion Years: 5
- Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000
- Drivetrain Years: 5
- Roadside Assistance Years: 5
- Basic Miles/km: 60,000
- Basic Years: 3
- Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 100,000
- Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.