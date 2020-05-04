Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD All Terrain

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD All Terrain

Klippenstein Service Inc.

101 Erie St North, Ridgetown, ON N0P 2C0

519-784-3150

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,702KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4952502
  • Stock #: 676651
  • VIN: 1GT12YEG9FF676651
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Equipped with Bluetooth,USB, Reverse Camera, Heated Front Seats and more 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • A/T
  • 6-Speaker Audio System
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler
  • Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
  • Headlamps, halogen projector
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
  • Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
  • Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) engine.)
  • Suspension Package, Handling/Trailering, heavy-duty includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
  • Air cleaner, high-capacity
  • Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
  • Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper (Requires (E63) pickup box.) (Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
  • Bumper, front chrome
  • CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
  • Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
  • Grille surround, chrome
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
  • Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
  • Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
  • Pickup box, Wideside
  • Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • Drivetrain Years: 5
  • Roadside Assistance Years: 5
  • Basic Miles/km: 60,000
  • Basic Years: 3
  • Fuel Capacity: 136L
  • Corrosion Miles/km: 160,000
  • Corrosion Miles/km: 60,000
  • Corrosion Years: 3
  • Corrosion Years: 6
  • Drivetrain Miles/km: 160,000
  • Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 160,000
  • Roadside Assistance Note: includes Courtesy Transportation
  • Wheels, 17" x 7.5" (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 17" wheels and tires.)
  • Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
  • Steering, Recirculating Ball
  • Air bags, single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Requires Subscription
  • Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
  • LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.) (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered. )
  • Engine, Vortec 6.0L Variable Valve Timing V8 SFI, E85-compatible, FlexFuel capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) with (E63) fleetside pickup box; (322 hp [240.1 kW...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

