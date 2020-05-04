2015 GMC Sierra 2500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

8 Cylinder Engine

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire) Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Flex Fuel Capability

A/T

6-Speaker Audio System

Bluetooth Connection

6-Speed A/T

Smart Device Integration

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Alternator, 150 amps

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Headlamps, halogen projector

Glass, deep-tinted

Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information

Door handles, body-colour

Mouldings, bodyside, body colour

Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) engine.)

Suspension Package, Handling/Trailering, heavy-duty includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar

Air cleaner, high-capacity

Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)

Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper (Requires (E63) pickup box.) (Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Bumper, front chrome

CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)

Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)

Grille surround, chrome

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top

Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars

Pickup box, Wideside

Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Drivetrain Years: 5

Roadside Assistance Years: 5

Basic Miles/km: 60,000

Basic Years: 3

Fuel Capacity: 136L

Corrosion Miles/km: 160,000

Corrosion Miles/km: 60,000

Corrosion Years: 3

Corrosion Years: 6

Drivetrain Miles/km: 160,000

Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 160,000

Roadside Assistance Note: includes Courtesy Transportation

Wheels, 17" x 7.5" (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 17" wheels and tires.)

Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Steering, Recirculating Ball

Air bags, single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions

Requires Subscription

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)

LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.) (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered. )

Engine, Vortec 6.0L Variable Valve Timing V8 SFI, E85-compatible, FlexFuel capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) with (E63) fleetside pickup box; (322 hp [240.1 kW...

