2015 GMC Sierra 2500

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tow Hooks
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- 8 Cylinder Engine
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Trim
-
- Exterior
-
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Seating
-
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Flex Fuel Capability
- A/T
- 6-Speaker Audio System
- Bluetooth Connection
- 6-Speed A/T
- Smart Device Integration
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Cooling, external engine oil cooler
- Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
- Alternator, 150 amps
- Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
- Headlamps, halogen projector
- Glass, deep-tinted
- Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
- Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
- Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
- Door handles, body-colour
- Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
- Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) engine.)
- Suspension Package, Handling/Trailering, heavy-duty includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
- Air cleaner, high-capacity
- Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
- Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper (Requires (E63) pickup box.) (Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
- Bumper, front chrome
- CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
- Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
- Grille surround, chrome
- Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
- Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
- Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
- Pickup box, Wideside
- Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
- Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
- Drivetrain Years: 5
- Roadside Assistance Years: 5
- Basic Miles/km: 60,000
- Basic Years: 3
- Fuel Capacity: 136L
- Corrosion Miles/km: 160,000
- Corrosion Miles/km: 60,000
- Corrosion Years: 3
- Corrosion Years: 6
- Drivetrain Miles/km: 160,000
- Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 160,000
- Roadside Assistance Note: includes Courtesy Transportation
- Wheels, 17" x 7.5" (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 17" wheels and tires.)
- Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
- Steering, Recirculating Ball
- Air bags, single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
- Requires Subscription
- Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
- LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.) (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered. )
- Engine, Vortec 6.0L Variable Valve Timing V8 SFI, E85-compatible, FlexFuel capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) with (E63) fleetside pickup box; (322 hp [240.1 kW...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.