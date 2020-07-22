2015 GMC Sierra 2500

2015 GMC SIERRA 2500HD ALL TERRAIN,
BACK-UP CAMER, MEMORY SEAT, POWER MOONROOF
BED LINER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, ONSTAR, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
LEATHER, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), AND MORE.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Diesel Fuel
Remote Vehicle Starter System
A/T
6-Speaker Audio System
Bluetooth Connection
6-Speed A/T
Smart Device Integration
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
Grille surround, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
Pickup box, Wideside
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Headlamps, halogen projector with LED signature
Pedals, power-adjustable
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Drivetrain Years: 5
Roadside Assistance Years: 5
Basic Miles/km: 60,000
Basic Years: 3
Fuel Capacity: 136L
Corrosion Miles/km: 160,000
Corrosion Miles/km: 60,000
Corrosion Years: 3
Corrosion Years: 6
Drivetrain Miles/km: 160,000
Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 160,000
Roadside Assistance Note: includes Courtesy Transportation
Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Steering, Recirculating Ball
Air bags, single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Requires Subscription
Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" or 20" wheels and tires)
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.) (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered. )
Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric ...
