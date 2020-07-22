Menu
2016 Ford F-150

134,112 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Klippenstein Service Inc.

519-784-3150

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT, Reverse Cam, New Tires

2016 Ford F-150

XLT, Reverse Cam, New Tires

Location

Klippenstein Service Inc.

101 Erie St North, Ridgetown, ON N0P 2C0

519-784-3150

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

134,112KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5549352
  • Stock #: F35386
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E84GKF35386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F35386
  • Mileage 134,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with Brand New Tires, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, USB, Sirius XM, Trailer Backup Assist, and more.

OWN IT FOR ONLY 296.59 bi-weekly.  Financing available OAC

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Fixed antenna
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Chrome Grille
Trailer Wiring Harness
Flex Fuel Capability
PERIMETER ALARM
3.73 Axle Ratio
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
6-Speed A/T
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
KEYPAD
Radio w/Clock
Auto Locking Hubs
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Aluminum Panels
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,880 kg (6,350 lb) Payload Package
Smart Device Integration
1590# Maximum Payload
Engine: 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT FFV
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Driver Restriction Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited
Corrosion Years: 5
Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000
Drivetrain Years: 5
Roadside Assistance Years: 5
Basic Miles/km: 60,000
Fuel Capacity: 87.1L
Basic Years: 3
Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 100,000
Requires Subscription
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Klippenstein Service Inc.

Klippenstein Service Inc.

101 Erie St North, Ridgetown, ON N0P 2C0

