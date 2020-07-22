Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear child safety locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Fixed antenna Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer V6 Cylinder Engine Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Windows Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel glove box Manual air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Flex Fuel Capability PERIMETER ALARM 3.73 Axle Ratio Fixed rear window Black door handles Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Chrome rear step bumper Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case A/T Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 6-Speed A/T Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front Cigar Lighter(s) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning KEYPAD Radio w/Clock Auto Locking Hubs Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Aluminum Panels Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 2,880 kg (6,350 lb) Payload Package Smart Device Integration 1590# Maximum Payload Engine: 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT FFV Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Driver Restriction Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited Corrosion Years: 5 Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000 Drivetrain Years: 5 Roadside Assistance Years: 5 Basic Miles/km: 60,000 Fuel Capacity: 87.1L Basic Years: 3 Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 100,000 Requires Subscription Urethane Gear Shifter Material

