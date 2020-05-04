2016 Ford Transit

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Block Heater
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Third Passenger Door
- Seating
-
- Powertrain
-
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- V6 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Fixed antenna
- Exterior
-
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- glove box
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- 3.73 Axle Ratio
- Fixed rear window
- HD shock absorbers
- Black door handles
- Driver foot rest
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Front Cupholder
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Black front bumper
- 150 amp alternator
- driver & front passenger-side airbags
- Black rear step bumper
- Rear-wheel drive
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Gasoline Fuel
- 6-Speed A/T
- Fuel Capacity: 95L
- Cargo Space Lights
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Analog Display
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
- Radio w/Clock
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
- 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Fixed Rear Windows and Manual Vented 3rd Row Windows
- Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
- Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
- 95 L Fuel Tank
- GVWR: 9,000 lbs
- Tires: 235/65R16 AS BSW
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Passenger Seat
- Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited
- Corrosion Years: 5
- Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000
- Drivetrain Years: 5
- Roadside Assistance Years: 5
- Basic Miles/km: 60,000
- Basic Years: 3
- 2900# Maximum Payload
- Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 100,000
- Removable Bench Front Facing 4th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint
