2016 RAM 1500

165,871 KM

Details Description

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Klippenstein Service Inc.

519-784-3150

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Big Horn, Ecodiesel

2016 RAM 1500

Big Horn, Ecodiesel

Location

Klippenstein Service Inc.

101 Erie St North, Ridgetown, ON N0P 2C0

519-784-3150

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

165,871KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6274464
  Stock #: 161754
  VIN: 1C6RR7LM6GS161754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 161754
  • Mileage 165,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, USB, Line In, Power Rear Sliding Window, Remote Start and more

Klippenstein Service Inc.

Klippenstein Service Inc.

101 Erie St North, Ridgetown, ON N0P 2C0

519-784-3150

