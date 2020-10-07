2018 Lincoln MKX

+ taxes & licensing
519-784-3150
101 Erie St North, Ridgetown, ON N0P 2C0
519-784-3150
+ taxes & licensing
Equipped With Navigation, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, USB, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate, Power Folding Rear Seats, Blind Spot Detection and more.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
101 Erie St North, Ridgetown, ON N0P 2C0