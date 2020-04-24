2019 Ford Transit

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Block Heater

Tow Hooks

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Third Passenger Door Seating Bucket Seats Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer

V6 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Auxiliary Audio Input

Fixed antenna Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Flex Fuel Capability

3.73 Axle Ratio

Locking glove box

Fixed rear window

HD shock absorbers

Black door handles

Driver foot rest

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Front Cupholder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Black front bumper

Rear-wheel drive

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Conventional Spare Tire

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

6-Speed A/T

Cargo Space Lights

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Analog Display

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs

70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door

Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

95 L Fuel Tank

GVWR: 9,000 lbs

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

HD 150 Amp Alternator

Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW

Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

2830# Maximum Payload

Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook

Passenger Seat

Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited

Corrosion Years: 5

Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000

Drivetrain Years: 5

Roadside Assistance Years: 5

Basic Miles/km: 60,000

Basic Years: 3

Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 100,000

Removable Split-Bench Front Facing 4th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint

Urethane Gear Shifter Material

