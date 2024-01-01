Menu
<p>One Owner, Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!</p><p>Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2005 Honda Accord 4dr LX-G Auto, available now at Rockwood Motor Products! This silver beauty boasts a spacious and stylish interior with grey cloth seats, perfect for long drives or everyday commutes. Under the hood, youll find a peppy 2.4L I4 engine, providing ample power for city driving and highway cruising. With 167,000km on the odometer, this Accord is ready to tackle whatever comes its way.</p><p>This Honda Accord is packed with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. Enjoy the convenience of automatic headlights, cruise control, and keyless entry. Stay comfortable with the power windows, power locks, and heated mirrors. And rest assured knowing you and your passengers are protected by the driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and anti-lock brakes.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2005 Honda Accord 4dr LX-G Auto:</p><ul><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Never worry about forgetting to turn on your headlights again, these lights automatically adjust to changing light conditions for added safety.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Relax and enjoy the drive with the convenience of cruise control. Set your desired speed and let the Accord do the work.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Never struggle to see through fog or ice on your mirrors again. These heated mirrors keep your view clear no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock and start your Accord without ever needing to take your keys out of your pocket.</li><li><strong>Side Airbags:</strong> This Accord is equipped with side airbags to provide extra protection for you and your passengers in the event of an accident.</li></ul><p>Visit Rockwood Motor Products today to see this reliable and feature-rich Honda Accord for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Used
167,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1HGCM56485A805787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2005 Honda Accord