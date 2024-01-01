$8,998+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Accord
4dr LX-G Auto 1-Owner Clean CarFax Finance Avail.
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!
Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2005 Honda Accord 4dr LX-G Auto, available now at Rockwood Motor Products! This silver beauty boasts a spacious and stylish interior with grey cloth seats, perfect for long drives or everyday commutes. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 2.4L I4 engine, providing ample power for city driving and highway cruising. With 167,000km on the odometer, this Accord is ready to tackle whatever comes its way.
This Honda Accord is packed with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. Enjoy the convenience of automatic headlights, cruise control, and keyless entry. Stay comfortable with the power windows, power locks, and heated mirrors. And rest assured knowing you and your passengers are protected by the driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and anti-lock brakes.
Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2005 Honda Accord 4dr LX-G Auto:
- Automatic Headlights: Never worry about forgetting to turn on your headlights again, these lights automatically adjust to changing light conditions for added safety.
- Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy the drive with the convenience of cruise control. Set your desired speed and let the Accord do the work.
- Heated Mirrors: Never struggle to see through fog or ice on your mirrors again. These heated mirrors keep your view clear no matter the weather.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock and start your Accord without ever needing to take your keys out of your pocket.
- Side Airbags: This Accord is equipped with side airbags to provide extra protection for you and your passengers in the event of an accident.
Visit Rockwood Motor Products today to see this reliable and feature-rich Honda Accord for yourself!
