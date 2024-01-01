Menu
2006 Smart fortwo

97,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2dr Cpe Passion

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
97,000KM
Good Condition
VIN WMEAJ00FX6J300428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange/Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
