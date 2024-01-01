$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Smart fortwo
2dr Cpe Passion
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
97,000KM
Good Condition
VIN WMEAJ00FX6J300428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange/Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Call Dealer
519-856-XXXX(click to show)
