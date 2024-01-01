$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN CE AUTO Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK!
2006 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN CE AUTO Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK!
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E46C639019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome
NORDIC Icetrac Tires
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
