<p>Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome</p><p>NORDIC Icetrac Tires</p>

2006 Toyota Corolla

107,000 KM

Details

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN CE AUTO Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK!

2006 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN CE AUTO Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK!

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E46C639019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome

NORDIC Icetrac Tires

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2006 Toyota Corolla