$11,111+ taxes & licensing
2007 Lexus RX 350
4WD 4DR Clean CarFax Financing Available Trades OK
2007 Lexus RX 350
4WD 4DR Clean CarFax Financing Available Trades OK
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
$11,111
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 232,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2007 Lexus RX 350 is a highly reliable midsize luxury crossover that marked a significant mid-generation upgrade for the RX lineup. It introduced the 3.5-litre V6 engine, replacing the older 3.3-litre engine from previous years to provide a major boost in horsepower and overall performance.Key Performance Specifications
- Engine: 3.5L V6 engine generating 270 horsepower and 251 lb-ft of torque.
- Transmission: 5-speed automatic transmission.
- Drivetrain: Available in Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) or All-Wheel Drive (AWD).
- Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in roughly 7.3 seconds.
- Fuel Economy: Approximates 20 mpg city / 25 mpg highway for FWD, and 19 mpg city / 24 mpg highway for AWD configurations.
Pros and Commendations Exceptional Longevity: Routinely reaches 200,000 to 300,000+ miles with proper care. Premium Comfort: Famous for a quiet, smooth highway ride and excellent cabin insulation. Cargo Space: High utility with up to 85 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity when rear seats are folded. Resale Value: Holds its value remarkably well compared to European luxury crossovers of the same era.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products
Email Rockwood Motor Products
Rockwood Motor Products
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-856-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-856-2222