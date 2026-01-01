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<p>The 2007 Lexus RX 350 is a highly reliable midsize luxury crossover that marked a significant mid-generation upgrade for the RX lineup. It introduced the 3.5-litre V6 engine, replacing the older 3.3-litre engine from previous years to provide a major boost in horsepower and overall performance.</p><div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 600; margin: 24px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Key Performance Specifications<!--TgQPHd|[]--></div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 12px 0px 16px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgNEAA data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 600; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Engine<!--TgQPHd|[]--></strong>: 3.5L V6 engine generating <strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 600; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>270 horsepower<!--TgQPHd|[]--></strong> and 251 lb-ft of torque.<!--TgQPHd|[]--></span><!--TgQPHd|[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgNEAE data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 600; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Transmission<!--TgQPHd|[]--></strong>: 5-speed automatic transmission.<!--TgQPHd|[]--></span><!--TgQPHd|[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgNEAI data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 600; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Drivetrain<!--TgQPHd|[]--></strong>: Available in Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) or All-Wheel Drive (AWD).<!--TgQPHd|[]--></span><!--TgQPHd|[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgNEAM data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 600; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Acceleration<!--TgQPHd|[]--></strong>: 0 to 60 mph in roughly <strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 600; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>7.3 seconds<!--TgQPHd|[]--></strong>.<!--TgQPHd|[]--></span><!--TgQPHd|[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgNEAQ data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true aria-owns=action-menu-parent-container data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 600; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Fuel Economy<!--TgQPHd|[]--></strong>: Approximates 20 mpg city / 25 mpg highway for FWD, and 19 mpg city / 24 mpg highway for AWD configurations.</span></li></ul><p><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true aria-owns=action-menu-parent-container data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Pros and Commendations Exceptional Longevity: Routinely reaches 200,000 to 300,000+ miles with proper care. Premium Comfort: Famous for a quiet, smooth highway ride and excellent cabin insulation. Cargo Space: High utility with up to 85 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity when rear seats are folded. Resale Value: Holds its value remarkably well compared to European luxury crossovers of the same era.</span></p>

2007 Lexus RX 350

232,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,111

+ taxes & licensing
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2007 Lexus RX 350

4WD 4DR Clean CarFax Financing Available Trades OK

Watch This Vehicle
14203532

2007 Lexus RX 350

4WD 4DR Clean CarFax Financing Available Trades OK

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

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$11,111

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
232,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTJHK31U072005226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 232,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2007 Lexus RX 350 is a highly reliable midsize luxury crossover that marked a significant mid-generation upgrade for the RX lineup. It introduced the 3.5-litre V6 engine, replacing the older 3.3-litre engine from previous years to provide a major boost in horsepower and overall performance.

Key Performance Specifications
  • Engine: 3.5L V6 engine generating 270 horsepower and 251 lb-ft of torque.
  • Transmission: 5-speed automatic transmission.
  • Drivetrain: Available in Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) or All-Wheel Drive (AWD).
  • Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in roughly 7.3 seconds.
  • Fuel Economy: Approximates 20 mpg city / 25 mpg highway for FWD, and 19 mpg city / 24 mpg highway for AWD configurations.

Pros and Commendations Exceptional Longevity: Routinely reaches 200,000 to 300,000+ miles with proper care. Premium Comfort: Famous for a quiet, smooth highway ride and excellent cabin insulation. Cargo Space: High utility with up to 85 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity when rear seats are folded. Resale Value: Holds its value remarkably well compared to European luxury crossovers of the same era.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
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519-856-2222

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$11,111

+ taxes & licensing>

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2007 Lexus RX 350