<p>Get ready to conquer the open road with this powerful and stylish 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 4WD Quad Cab Laramie! This truck is sure to turn heads with its bold red exterior and luxurious black leather interior. Under the hood, youll find a robust 5.7L V8 engine thats ready to tackle any task. With 101,000 km on the odometer, this Ram is still in its prime and ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy the comfort and convenience of this Laramie trim. Youll appreciate the premium sound system, heated mirrors, and keyless entry for hassle-free access. Stay safe and secure with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive security system. This truck is perfect for anyone who needs a reliable and capable vehicle for work or play.</p><p><strong>Here are five key features that make this Ram stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Rugged 4WD system:</strong> Take on any terrain with confidence thanks to the powerful 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Spacious Quad Cab:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo with the spacious Quad Cab configuration.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Leather Interior:</strong> Experience comfort and style with the premium leather seating.</li><li><strong>Powerful 5.7L V8 Engine:</strong> This engine delivers plenty of power for towing, hauling, and everyday driving.</li><li><strong>Comprehensive Feature Set:</strong> This truck is loaded with features that enhance your driving experience, including a premium sound system, heated mirrors, and a security system.</li></ul><p>Visit Rockwood Motor Products today to see this 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie in person!</p>

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

101,000 KM

$15,551

+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Laramie

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Laramie

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,551

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1D7HU18248S525698

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 525698
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
$15,551

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2008 Dodge Ram 1500