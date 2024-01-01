$15,551+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Laramie
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
$15,551
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 525698
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer the open road with this powerful and stylish 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 4WD Quad Cab Laramie! This truck is sure to turn heads with its bold red exterior and luxurious black leather interior. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 5.7L V8 engine that's ready to tackle any task. With 101,000 km on the odometer, this Ram is still in its prime and ready for many more adventures.
Step inside and enjoy the comfort and convenience of this Laramie trim. You'll appreciate the premium sound system, heated mirrors, and keyless entry for hassle-free access. Stay safe and secure with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive security system. This truck is perfect for anyone who needs a reliable and capable vehicle for work or play.
Here are five key features that make this Ram stand out:
- Rugged 4WD system: Take on any terrain with confidence thanks to the powerful 4-wheel drive system.
- Spacious Quad Cab: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo with the spacious Quad Cab configuration.
- Luxurious Leather Interior: Experience comfort and style with the premium leather seating.
- Powerful 5.7L V8 Engine: This engine delivers plenty of power for towing, hauling, and everyday driving.
- Comprehensive Feature Set: This truck is loaded with features that enhance your driving experience, including a premium sound system, heated mirrors, and a security system.
Visit Rockwood Motor Products today to see this 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie in person!
519-856-2222