<p>One Owner, Accident Free, Certified, Service History, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!</p>

2008 Toyota Corolla

224,000 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO CE 1-Owner Clean CarFax Trade-ins OK!

12704046

2008 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO CE 1-Owner Clean CarFax Trade-ins OK!

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BR32EX8C920101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Accident Free, Certified, Service History, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
