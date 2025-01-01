$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN AUTO CE 1-Owner Clean CarFax Trade-ins OK!
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
224,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BR32EX8C920101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Accident Free, Certified, Service History, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
