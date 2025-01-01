$1,111+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2WD Reg Cab 133.0" *As Is Special* Air Blows Cold
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2WD Reg Cab 133.0" *As Is Special* Air Blows Cold
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$1,111
+ taxes & licensing
Used
321,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCEC14XX9Z224637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 321,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products
2022 CFMOTO ZFORCE 500 EPS LX *Warranty* No Freight or PDI *Coming Soon* 131 MI $9,999 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Convenience Clean CarFax Finance 145,000 KM $12,121 + tax & lic
2023 Honda CRF150RB *Coming Soon* 1-Owner Financing & Trades Welcome! 0 $5,995 + tax & lic
Email Rockwood Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-856-XXXX(click to show)
$1,111
+ taxes & licensing>
Rockwood Motor Products
519-856-2222
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500