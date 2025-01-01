$7,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Toyota Corolla
S 1-Owner Clean CarFax Finance & Trade-ins Welcome
2009 Toyota Corolla
S 1-Owner Clean CarFax Finance & Trade-ins Welcome
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
227,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU40E79C132708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 227,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Rockwood Motor Products
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Call Dealer
519-856-XXXX(click to show)
$7,997
+ taxes & licensing
Rockwood Motor Products
519-856-2222
2009 Toyota Corolla