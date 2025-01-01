2009 Toyota Corolla

Menu
<p>One Owner, Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!</p>

227,000 KM

4DR SDN AUTO CE

4DR SDN AUTO CE 1-Owner Clean CarFax Trade-ins OK!

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Used
227,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU40EX9C073492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

