<p>One Owner, Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!</p><p>CONTINENTAL Tires</p><p>Rustproofed</p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

125,000 KM

$7,997

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN MAN GS 1-Own Clean CarFax Finance Trade OK

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN MAN GS 1-Own Clean CarFax Finance Trade OK

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BL1SF5A1276659

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

One Owner, Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!

CONTINENTAL Tires

Rustproofed

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$7,997

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2010 Mazda MAZDA3