$7,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR SDN MAN GS 1-Own Clean CarFax Finance Trade OK
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR SDN MAN GS 1-Own Clean CarFax Finance Trade OK
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,000KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BL1SF5A1276659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!
CONTINENTAL Tires
Rustproofed
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products
2021 Honda Pioneer 520 *Coming Soon* Financing Available Trades OK! 666 MI $13,131 + tax & lic
2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS Trail 1-Owner Financing Available Trade-in Welcome 39 MI $11,111 + tax & lic
2012 Subaru Forester 5DR WGN AUTO 2.5X Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK 121,000 KM $11,111 + tax & lic
Email Rockwood Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-856-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,997
+ taxes & licensing
Rockwood Motor Products
519-856-2222
2010 Mazda MAZDA3