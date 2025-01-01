$11,111+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4
4WD 4dr I4 Base *Coming Soon* Clean CarFax Finance
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
158,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3BF4DV4AW039000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2010 Toyota RAV4 is a compact SUV offered with a choice of a four-cylinder or a powerful V6 engine, available in front-wheel drive (FWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) configurations.Engine and PerformanceThe 2010 RAV4 offers two distinct engine options, each providing a different balance of power and fuel efficiency.
- 2.5-liter Inline 4-Cylinder Engine
- Horsepower: Produces 179 hp at 6000 rpm.
- Torque: Generates 172 lb-ft of torque at 4000 rpm.
- Transmission: Paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission.
- Fuel Economy: Achieves an EPA-estimated 22 city/28 highway MPG with FWD and 21/27 MPG with 4WD.
- Towing Capacity: Maximum towing capacity of 1,500 lbs.
- Key Features and DimensionsThe interior is designed for practicality with a clean layout and ample storage space. The rear seats can recline and slide to optimize passenger comfort or cargo capacity.
- Seating Capacity: Typically seats 5 passengers, with an optional third row available on some trims to seat up to 7.
- Drivetrain: Available in both Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Four-Wheel Drive (4WD). The 4WD system features a lock mode for a 50/50 power split in slippery conditions.
- Cargo Capacity: Offers 36.4 cubic feet of cargo space with all seats in place, expanding to a maximum of 73.0 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.
- Dimensions:
- Length: 181.9 inches.
- Width: 71.5 inches.
- Height: 66.3 inches.
- Ground Clearance: 7.5 inches.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
