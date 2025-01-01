Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ITP SS Wheels with 26 Mud Lite Tires & KIMPEX Deluxe Cargo Box</p><h1 class=productView-title style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 30px; margin: 0px 0px 0.35714rem; padding: 0px; color: #444444; font-family: Rajdhani, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; letter-spacing: 0.25px; line-height: 1.1em; background-color: #ffffff;> </h1>

2012 Honda Rubicon

3,000 MI

Details Description Features

$6,666

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Rubicon

Watch This Vehicle
12904646

2012 Honda Rubicon

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

  1. 1756242074599
  2. 1756242075128
  3. 1756242075637
  4. 1756242076083
Contact Seller

$6,666

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,000MI
Good Condition
VIN 1HFTE26G4C4200347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # 800273-1
  • Mileage 3,000 MI

Vehicle Description

ITP SS Wheels with 26" Mud Lite Tires & KIMPEX Deluxe Cargo Box

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products

Used 2012 Honda Rubicon for sale in Rockwood, ON
2012 Honda Rubicon 3,000 MI $6,666 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr I4 Auto EX-L 1-Owner Clean CarFax Finance for sale in Rockwood, ON
2010 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr I4 Auto EX-L 1-Owner Clean CarFax Finance 124,000 KM $12,121 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander 4WD 4dr LS Clean CarFax Financing Avail.Trades OK! for sale in Rockwood, ON
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander 4WD 4dr LS Clean CarFax Financing Avail.Trades OK! 136,000 KM $7,777 + tax & lic

Email Rockwood Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-856-XXXX

(click to show)

519-856-2222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,666

+ taxes & licensing>

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2012 Honda Rubicon