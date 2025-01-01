$6,666+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Rubicon
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
$6,666
+ taxes & licensing
Used
3,000MI
Good Condition
VIN 1HFTE26G4C4200347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Passengers 1
- Stock # 800273-1
- Mileage 3,000 MI
Vehicle Description
ITP SS Wheels with 26" Mud Lite Tires & KIMPEX Deluxe Cargo Box
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
