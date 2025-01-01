Menu
<p>Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!</p><p>NORDMAN Solstice Tires</p><p>The 2013 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL describes a specific trim level of the 2013 Elantra: a four-door (4DR) sedan (SDN) with an automatic (AUTO) transmission, equipped with GL trim features. Key features of this trim typically include a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, FWD, and features like 16-inch steel wheels, heated seats, and Bluetooth connectivity, though exact options can vary by dealer and specific vehicle. data-cid=e27f9008-42b9-49d0-bfeb-3806e95c4558 data-uuids=7555312247140978057,7555312247140978622,7555312247140977445,7555312247140975091,7555312247140978010,7555312247140975656,7555312247140978575,7555312247140976221,7555312247140975044,7555312247140976786,7555312247140975609><div class=BMebGe btku5b fCrZyc LwdV0e FR7ZSc qVhvac OJeuxf style=display: inline-block; vertical-align: middle; cursor: pointer; outline: 0px; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; color: #0b57d0; tabindex=0 role=button aria-label=View related links data-hveid=CA4QAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiv3L-Q2tuPAxX8mIkEHV-5O1cQ3fYKegQIDhAB><div class=niO4u style=display: flex; -webkit-box-pack: center; justify-content: center; position: relative; -webkit-box-align: stretch; align-items: stretch; width: 28px; border-radius: 9999px; background-color: transparent; margin: 0px auto; outline: transparent solid 1px; outline-offset: -1px; height: 20px; min-height: 20px;><div class=kHtcsd style=display: flex; -webkit-box-align: center; Body Style: 4-door Sedan (SDN)
Transmission: 6-speed Automatic (AUTO) with SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual-CVVT I4 engine, producing 148 horsepower
Wheels: 16-inch steel wheels with covers font-family: Google Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 18px; background-color: #ffffff;><div class=RJPOee EIJn2 style=animation: auto ease 0s 1 normal none running none !important;><div class=rPeykc uP58nb MNX06c style=margin: 10px 0px; line-height: 24px; data-hveid=CCsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiv3L-Q2tuPAxX8mIkEHV-5O1cQo_EKegQIKxAB><span data-huuid=7555312247140974997><span data-huuid=7555312247140974997><span role=heading aria-level=2>While specific equipment can vary, the GL trim in the 2013 Elantra generally includes features like:</span><span class=pjBG2e data-cid=9204cf67-a213-4fd0-8f3d-f7f8113916c3><span class=UV3uM style=text-wrap-mode: nowrap;> </span></span></span></span><div class=NPrrbc style=margin-inline-end: 6px; vertical-align: middle; display: inline-flex; data-cid=9204cf67-a213-4fd0-8f3d-f7f8113916c3 data-uuids=7555312247140974997,4820959835268419418><div class=BMebGe btku5b fCrZyc LwdV0e FR7ZSc qVhvac OJeuxf style=display: inline-block; vertical-align: middle; cursor: pointer; outline: 0px; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; color: #0b57d0; tabindex=0 role=button aria-label=View related links data-hveid=CC8QAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiv3L-Q2tuPAxX8mIkEHV-5O1cQ3fYKegQILxAB><div class=niO4u style=display: flex; -webkit-box-pack: center; justify-content: center; position: relative; -webkit-box-align: stretch; align-items: stretch; width: 28px; border-radius: 9999px; background-color: transparent; margin: 0px auto; outline: transparent solid 1px; outline-offset: -1px; height: 20px; min-height: 20px;><div class=kHtcsd style=display: flex; -webkit-box-align: center; align-items: center; -webkit-box-pack: center; justify-content: center; width: 28px; border-radius: 9999px; height: 20px;> </div></div></div></div></div></div></div><div class=WaaZC style=color: #001d35; font-family: Google Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 18px; background-color: #ffffff;><div class=RJPOee EIJn2 style=animation: auto ease 0s 1 normal none running none !important;><div class=rPeykc style=margin: 10px 0px; Heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, Power windows, Cruise control, Tinted glass, Air conditioning, and Remote keyless entry. Trim Levels: The GL designation represents a mid-level trim; other trims like L and GLS are also available.

2013 Hyundai Elantra

44,000 KM

$12,121

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL Clean CarFax Financing TradesC OK!

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL Clean CarFax Financing TradesC OK!

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,121

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE2DH378339

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!

NORDMAN Solstice Tires

The "2013 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL" describes a specific trim level of the 2013 Elantra: a four-door (4DR) sedan (SDN) with an automatic (AUTO) transmission, equipped with GL trim features. Key features of this trim typically include a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, FWD, and features like 16-inch steel wheels, heated seats, and Bluetooth connectivity, though exact options can vary by dealer and specific vehicle. 

Key Specifications & Features  
  • Body Style: 4-door Sedan (SDN)
  • Transmission: 6-speed Automatic (AUTO) with SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode
  • Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
  • Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual-CVVT I4 engine, producing 148 horsepower
  • Wheels: 16-inch steel wheels with covers
GL Trim FeaturesWhile specific equipment can vary, the GL trim in the 2013 Elantra generally includes features like:  Heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, Power windows, Cruise control, Tinted glass, Air conditioning, and Remote keyless entry.Important Considerations
  • Trim Levels:The "GL" designation represents a mid-level trim; other trims like "L" and "GLS" are also available. 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222

$12,121

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2013 Hyundai Elantra