$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT SV Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK!
2013 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT SV Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK!
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
119,000KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1AB7AP1DL705596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Accident Free, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited 5-Pass Clean CarFax! 220,000 KM $6,666 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Rubicon DCT IRS EPS Financing Available Trades-ins Welcome 3,993 MI $8,888 + tax & lic
2021 Polaris Sportsman 450 HO *Coming Soon* Financing Trade-ins Welcome! 666 MI $5,555 + tax & lic
Email Rockwood Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-856-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Rockwood Motor Products
519-856-2222
2013 Nissan Sentra