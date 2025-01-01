Menu
One Owner, Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!

BLEST EuroSport Alloy Wheels

MICHELIN X-Ice Snow Tires

WEATHER Tech Floor Mats

The 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT is a compact sedan with a front-wheel-drive, 1.4L turbocharged engine, and a 6-speed automatic or manual transmission. Key features include power windows and locks, remote keyless entry, a Bluetooth infotainment system, and available options like satellite radio, a backup camera, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The 1LT trim offers a balance of efficiency and comfort, making it a suitable choice for city commuting and small families, though common issues like check engine lights and stalling have been reported. Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,555

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB8E7279139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!

BLEST EuroSport Alloy Wheels

MICHELIN X-Ice Snow Tires

WEATHER Tech Floor Mats

The 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT is a compact sedan with a front-wheel-drive, 1.4L turbocharged engine, and a 6-speed automatic or manual transmission. Key features include power windows and locks, remote keyless entry, a Bluetooth infotainment system, and available options like satellite radio, a backup camera, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The 1LT trim offers a balance of efficiency and comfort, making it a suitable choice for city commuting and small families, though common issues like check engine lights and stalling have been reported.

Key Features & Specs  
  • Engine: 1.4L L4 Turbocharged Gas I4
  • Transmission: 6-speed automatic or 6-speed manual
  • Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive
  • Seating: 5 passengers
  • Cargo Capacity: 436 L
Standard Features Power windows and locks, Remote keyless entry, Bluetooth for device integration, Daytime running lights, and Steering wheel-mounted audio controls.  Common Available Options & Enhancements  
  • Technology: Satellite radio, smartphone interface, backup camera, voice recognition
  • Comfort: Leather-wrapped steering wheel, power driver's seat, heated front seats
  • Exterior: Heated mirrors, chrome trim, 16-inch wheels
Pros of the 2014 Cruze LT  
  • Efficiency: Offers good fuel economy, especially with the available diesel option
  • Comfort: Features a quiet and comfortable cabin
  • Interior Quality: Noted for its premium feel and spaciousness
  • Safety: Earned a top five-star rating in government crash tests
Potential Issues  
  • Engine Problems: Some models have reported issues like rough idling, stalling, and check engine lights, especially related to leaks from the valve cover gasket or oil pan.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
