$5,555+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT 1-Owner Clean CarFax Finance Trades OK
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT 1-Owner Clean CarFax Finance Trades OK
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
$5,555
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!
BLEST EuroSport Alloy Wheels
MICHELIN X-Ice Snow Tires
WEATHER Tech Floor Mats
The 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT is a compact sedan with a front-wheel-drive, 1.4L turbocharged engine, and a 6-speed automatic or manual transmission. Key features include power windows and locks, remote keyless entry, a Bluetooth infotainment system, and available options like satellite radio, a backup camera, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The 1LT trim offers a balance of efficiency and comfort, making it a suitable choice for city commuting and small families, though common issues like check engine lights and stalling have been reported.Key Features & Specs
- Engine: 1.4L L4 Turbocharged Gas I4
- Transmission: 6-speed automatic or 6-speed manual
- Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive
- Seating: 5 passengers
- Cargo Capacity: 436 L
- Technology: Satellite radio, smartphone interface, backup camera, voice recognition
- Comfort: Leather-wrapped steering wheel, power driver's seat, heated front seats
- Exterior: Heated mirrors, chrome trim, 16-inch wheels
- Efficiency: Offers good fuel economy, especially with the available diesel option
- Comfort: Features a quiet and comfortable cabin
- Interior Quality: Noted for its premium feel and spaciousness
- Safety: Earned a top five-star rating in government crash tests
- Engine Problems: Some models have reported issues like rough idling, stalling, and check engine lights, especially related to leaks from the valve cover gasket or oil pan.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products
Email Rockwood Motor Products
Rockwood Motor Products
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-856-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-856-2222