$8,888+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Fiesta
5dr HB SE Clean CarFax Finance Available Trades OK
2015 Ford Fiesta
5dr HB SE Clean CarFax Finance Available Trades OK
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!
The 2015 Ford Fiesta SE is a popular mid-tier subcompact car praised for its nimble handling, excellent fuel economy, and affordable price point, though it is heavily scrutinized for its automatic transmission reliability. It sits right above the base S trim and just below the premium Titanium level, making it the most common version found on the used market.Core Specifications
- Engine: Standard 1.6-litre 4-cylinder engine delivering 120 horsepower and 112 lb-ft of torque.
- Transmissions: Available in a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed "PowerShift" dual-clutch automatic.
- Body Styles: Offered in both a 4-door sedan and a 4-door hatchback layout.
- Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive (FWD).
- Manual Transmission: EPA-estimated 28 mpg city / 36 mpg highway (8.4L / 6.5L per 100km).
- Automatic Transmission: EPA-estimated 27 mpg city / 37 mpg highway (8.7L / 6.4L per 100km).
- Interior Comfort: Unique cloth bucket seats, a front center console armrest, chrome interior door handles, and ambient lighting.
- Technology: Ford SYNC voice-controlled infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port, and steering-wheel-mounted controls.
- Exterior: 15-inch painted aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, and keyless entry.
Vehicle Features
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Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
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Additional Features
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