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<p>Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!</p><p>The 2015 Ford Fiesta SE is a popular mid-tier subcompact car praised for its nimble handling, excellent fuel economy, and affordable price point, though it is heavily scrutinized for its automatic transmission reliability. It sits right above the base S trim and just below the premium Titanium level, making it the most common version found on the used market.</p><div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Core Specifications<!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwifjNqBrd2VAxUZDzQIHXKzMAUQ-7AUeggIAggBCA0QAA data-hveid=CAIIAQgNEAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAQgNEAE data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Engine<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: Standard 1.6-litre 4-cylinder engine delivering <strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >120 horsepower<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong> and 112 lb-ft of torque.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAQgNEAI data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Transmissions<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: Available in a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed PowerShift dual-clutch automatic.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAQgNEAM data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Body Styles<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: Offered in both a <strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >4-door sedan<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong> and a <strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >4-door hatchback<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong> layout.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAQgNEAQ data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Drivetrain<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: Front-wheel drive (FWD).</span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><!--TgQPHd||[]--></ul><div class=Fsg96 data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sfc-inited=2 data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><hr class=j3tEEe data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-pl=||[] data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><div class=Fsg96 data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sfc-inited=2 data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >⛽ Fuel Economy<!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><div class=n6owBd awi2gc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAQgREAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >The SE trim excels at fuel efficiency, making it a highly economical commuter option: <!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwifjNqBrd2VAxUZDzQIHXKzMAUQ-7AUeggIAggBCBIQAA data-hveid=CAIIAQgSEAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAQgSEAE data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Manual Transmission<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: EPA-estimated <strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >28 mpg city / 36 mpg highway<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong> (8.4L / 6.5L per 100km).<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAQgSEAI data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Automatic Transmission<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: EPA-estimated <strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >27 mpg city / 37 mpg highway<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong> (8.7L / 6.4L per 100km).<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span> <!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><!--TgQPHd||[]--></ul><div class=Fsg96 data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sfc-inited=2 data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><hr class=j3tEEe data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-pl=||[] data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><div class=Fsg96 data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sfc-inited=2 data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >✨ SE Trim Standard Features<!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><div class=n6owBd awi2gc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAQgYEAA data-processed=true data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Moving up to the SE tier adds several convenience and styling upgrades over the bare-bones base model: <!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 NOp1Jf data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwifjNqBrd2VAxUZDzQIHXKzMAUQ-7AUeggIAggBCBkQAA data-hveid=CAIIAQgZEAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAQgZEAE data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=yADgie data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Interior Comfort</span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong><span class=yADgie data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >: Unique cloth bucket seats, a front center console armrest, chrome interior door handles, and ambient lighting.</span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAQgZEAI data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=yADgie data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Technology</span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong><span class=yADgie data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >: Ford SYNC voice-controlled infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port, and steering-wheel-mounted controls.</span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAQgZEAM data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=yADgie data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Exterior</span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong><span class=yADgie data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >: 15-inch painted aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, and keyless entry.</span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span> </li></ul>

2015 Ford Fiesta

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE Clean CarFax Finance Available Trades OK

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14463394

2015 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE Clean CarFax Finance Available Trades OK

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

  1. 14463394
  2. 14463394
  3. 14463394
  4. 14463394
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
113,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJ4FM127772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!

The 2015 Ford Fiesta SE is a popular mid-tier subcompact car praised for its nimble handling, excellent fuel economy, and affordable price point, though it is heavily scrutinized for its automatic transmission reliability. It sits right above the base S trim and just below the premium Titanium level, making it the most common version found on the used market.

Core Specifications
  • Engine: Standard 1.6-litre 4-cylinder engine delivering 120 horsepower and 112 lb-ft of torque.
  • Transmissions: Available in a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed "PowerShift" dual-clutch automatic.
  • Body Styles: Offered in both a 4-door sedan and a 4-door hatchback layout.
  • Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive (FWD).
⛽ Fuel EconomyThe SE trim excels at fuel efficiency, making it a highly economical commuter option: 
  • Manual Transmission: EPA-estimated 28 mpg city / 36 mpg highway (8.4L / 6.5L per 100km).
  • Automatic Transmission: EPA-estimated 27 mpg city / 37 mpg highway (8.7L / 6.4L per 100km). 
✨ SE Trim Standard FeaturesMoving up to the SE tier adds several convenience and styling upgrades over the bare-bones base model: 
  • Interior Comfort: Unique cloth bucket seats, a front center console armrest, chrome interior door handles, and ambient lighting.
  • Technology: Ford SYNC voice-controlled infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port, and steering-wheel-mounted controls.
  • Exterior: 15-inch painted aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, and keyless entry. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
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519-856-XXXX

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519-856-2222

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$8,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2015 Ford Fiesta