2015 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4dr North
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
$11,111
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4 is a mid-range trim level of the Jeep Cherokee featuring a four-wheel-drive system, a standard 2.4L 4-cylinder engine (with an optional 3.2L V6), and a 9-speed automatic transmission. Standard features included a Selec-Terrain dial for different driving conditions, roof rails, and black cloth upholstery. It was a popular trim in Canada, known for being a comfortable and capable SUV with features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel.Key Features and Specifications
- Engine: Standard 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with 184 hp, with an optional 3.2L V6 engine.
- Transmission: 9-speed automatic transmission.
- Drivetrain: Four-wheel drive (4x4) with the Active Drive I system.
- Traction Control: Selec-Terrain system with modes for Auto, Snow, Sport, and Sand/Mud.
- Exterior: Roof rails, LED running lights, and the signature Jeep grille.
- Interior: Black cloth upholstery, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
- Comfort: Heated seats (front and rear) and a heated steering wheel are common features.
- Cargo: Good cargo space, including under-trunk storage, with the 60/40 split-folding rear seats to expand it.
- Technology: Bluetooth, USB port, and SD card slot for media.
- Power Features: The North trim often included power windows and heated door mirrors.
- Utility: Features like a rear air vent, cubby holes, and hooks for groceries are found in the interior.
- Safety: Hill start assist is a standard feature across all 2015 Cherokees.
Rockwood Motor Products
519-856-2222