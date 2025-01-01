Menu
Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
192,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCS6FW569442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4 is a mid-range trim level of the Jeep Cherokee featuring a four-wheel-drive system, a standard 2.4L 4-cylinder engine (with an optional 3.2L V6), and a 9-speed automatic transmission. Standard features included a Selec-Terrain dial for different driving conditions, roof rails, and black cloth upholstery. It was a popular trim in Canada, known for being a comfortable and capable SUV with features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel.

Key Features and Specifications
    • Engine: Standard 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with 184 hp, with an optional 3.2L V6 engine.  
  • Transmission: 9-speed automatic transmission.  
  • Drivetrain: Four-wheel drive (4x4) with the Active Drive I system.  
  • Traction Control: Selec-Terrain system with modes for Auto, Snow, Sport, and Sand/Mud.  
  • Exterior: Roof rails, LED running lights, and the signature Jeep grille.  
  • Interior: Black cloth upholstery, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.  
  • Comfort: Heated seats (front and rear) and a heated steering wheel are common features.  
  • Cargo: Good cargo space, including under-trunk storage, with the 60/40 split-folding rear seats to expand it.  
  • Technology: Bluetooth, USB port, and SD card slot for media.  
Common Features and Options
  • Power Features: The North trim often included power windows and heated door mirrors.  
  • Utility: Features like a rear air vent, cubby holes, and hooks for groceries are found in the interior.  
  • Safety: Hill start assist is a standard feature across all 2015 Cherokees. 

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222

