$11,111+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Juke
5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD Clean CarFax Finance Trades OK!
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,111
+ taxes & licensing
112,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JN8AF5MV1FT561907
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,000 KM
Accident Free Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
