Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Suzuki KingQuad

1,111 MI

Details Features

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Suzuki KingQuad

No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK

Watch This Vehicle
13058648

2015 Suzuki KingQuad

No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

  1. 1760034226606
  2. 1760034227190
  3. 1760034227677
  4. 1760034228128
  5. 1760034228560
  6. 1760034229038
  7. 1760034229495
  8. 1760034229941
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,111MI
Good Condition
VIN 5SAAK4CK7F7102529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # 102529
  • Mileage 1,111 MI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products

Used 2015 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto LX *1-Owner* Financing Trade-ins OK! for sale in Rockwood, ON
2015 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto LX *1-Owner* Financing Trade-ins OK! 135,000 KM $11,111 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL Clean CarFax Financing TradesC OK! for sale in Rockwood, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL Clean CarFax Financing TradesC OK! 44,000 KM $12,121 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Juke 5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD Clean CarFax Finance Trades OK! for sale in Rockwood, ON
2015 Nissan Juke 5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD Clean CarFax Finance Trades OK! 113,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Rockwood Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-856-XXXX

(click to show)

519-856-2222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2015 Suzuki KingQuad