2015 Suzuki KingQuad
2015 Suzuki KingQuad
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Used
1,111MI
Good Condition
VIN 5SAAK4CK7F7102529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Passengers 1
- Stock # 102529
- Mileage 1,111 MI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
